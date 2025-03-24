Strong surface winds to prevail over border areas of Rajasthan on March 25, 26

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the border areas of Rajasthan in the coming days due to the impact of a western disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather in the state is expected to remain mainly dry over the next week.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, surface winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kilometer per hour and a partly cloudy sky are likely in the border areas of western Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday, the official said.

There will be no significant change in temperature over the next 48 hours, but a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter, the official added.