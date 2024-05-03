Strong wave across country in favour of INDIA bloc: Jharkhand CM

Jamshedpur, May 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday asserted that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state will not have any impact on the poll prospects of the INDIA bloc as a "strong wave" is sweeping across the country in its favour.

Addressing a public meeting at Bodhi Temple Ground here before JMM candidate Samir Mohanty filed his nomination papers from the prestigious Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency, Soren appealed to the masses to vote for INDIA bloc candidates to "protect the Constitution and democracy".

When asked about the PM's visit, Soren, after Mohanty filed his nomination, told reporters, "It is election time and any leader can go anywhere for campaigning. However, his visit will not impact the poll prospects of the INDIA bloc." PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Chaibasa, the district headquarters of West Singhbhum, on Friday evening in support of BJP candidates Union minister Arjun Munda (Khunti) and Geeta Koda (Singhbhum).

"We will register a historical victory in Jharkhand in the polls," Soren asserted.

He alleged that 11 lakh ration cards were cancelled in the state when the BJP government was in power.

"Whoever spoke of development were sent behind the bars. Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal were examples," he added. PTI BS ACD