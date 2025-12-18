Strong wave in favour of party in Punjab: Kejriwal on AAP's good show in rural polls

Mohali, Dec 18 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party's strong showing in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Punjab showed that people in rural areas have put their stamp of approval on the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that the AAP has swept the polls in rural areas and there was a strong wave in favour of his party in the state.

"Almost 70 per cent seats in zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls have been won by AAP," he said.

"It is a very big thing. It shows that people in rural areas have put their stamp of approval on works undertaken by the AAP government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann," he said.

The AAP national convenor said this election took place almost one year ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Mann, also rejected the Opposition's accusations of "high-handedness" in the polling and asserted that the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

He also said that videography of polling and counting was conducted.

The AAP chief said there were 580 seats where the margin of victory was less than 100 votes, and of them, AAP won 261, while the Opposition registered victory in 319 seats, asserting that it shows polls were conducted in a fair manner.

"Had we misused the official machinery, it was just a one call to a DC (deputy commissioner) or SDM concerned, then 319 seats, which were won by the Opposition, would have come to us," said Kejriwal.

"But we did not indulge in high-handedness," he asserted.

He also gave examples of several zones where the Congress won by just three to five votes.

Kejriwal said in Sangrur's Phagwala zila parishad zone, the Congress won by just five votes.

He further said that Lakhanpur zone in Fatehgarh Sahib was won by the Congress by a margin of three votes.

"If they (Opposition) are winning by one, two, three votes, then how could there be an allegation of misuse of official machinery," he said.

Kejriwal attributed his party's performance in the rural polls to the works undertaken by the Mann government.

He spoke about government's ambitious 'war against drugs' campaign, saying that strict action was taken against smugglers and peddlers as 25,000 arrests were made in drug cases.

He also listed other achievements of the AAP government, including canal water reaching fields after a "gap of 75 years", eight-hour of electricity supply to the farming sector, free electricity supply resulting in 90 per cent households getting zero bills, construction of 19,000 km of rural roads and government jobs on merit basis.

CM Mann also said opposition candidates at many places won by very low margin.

He also targeted former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his various allegations including of printing fake ballot papers.

In reality, the opposition party had been doing this in previous elections, Mann said as he targeted Channi.

Mann said AAP won over 1,800 zones of panchayat samitis and over 250 zones of zila parishads.

He further said that the Akali Dal, which calls itself a rural outfit, was at the third spot.

He said wherever AAP candidates lost by thin margins will find out their weaknesses.

Replying to a question, he said AAP will fight the next assembly polls based on development in the state. "We will take our report cards to people." Asked whether AAP will fight elections in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said definitely, his party will fight, adding that preparations are underway.

The ruling AAP registered an emphatic victory in the rural body elections, winning 63 per cent zones of zila parishads and 54 per cent zones of panchayat samitis.

According to the results of elections declared on Thursday, the Congress secured the second spot, while the Shiromani Akali Dal got the third. The BJP was at the fourth position in the rural polls.

Opposition parties Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had earlier accused the ruling AAP of indulging in high-handedness and misusing the official machinery against opposition candidates.