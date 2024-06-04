Strong wave in favour of ZPM helped me receive people's support: Mizoram LS candidate

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha on Tuesday asserted that a strong wave in favour of the party helped him receive people's support in the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram.
Vanlalhmangaiha attained a massive lead of 66,845 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the lone Lok Sabha seat in tiny northeastern state.
"Since the ZPM came to power in Mizoram in November last year, there has been a strong wave in favour of the party in the state. It is because of the party wave and its policies, I received massive support from the people," he told PTI.
He said he would neither join the NDA nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc if he was elected.
Vanlalhmangaiha said people have strong faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Lalduhoma and the ZPM.
The ZPM leader said he will try to bring in several central projects to the state.
Vanlalhmangaiha secured 2,06,377 votes, while Vanlalvena bagged 1,39,532 and Congress candidate Lalbiakzama got 97,761 votes.
Around 56.87 per cent of 8.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls to the lone seat held on April 19. PTI CORR ACD