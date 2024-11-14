Strong winds damage makeshift structure raised for Kharge’s rally in Nashik; two hurt

Mumbai: A temporary structure erected for a rally of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Maharashtra’s Nashik district was damaged on Thursday due to strong winds, police said.

Two persons suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred in the afternoon in the Trimbak area, where the senior Congress leader was to address a public gathering ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.

Just as the rally was about to start, strong winds lashed the area, damaging a temporary structure set up for the event. The curtains tied to the structure also got torn, he said. Two party supporters, who had come to attend the programme, suffered non-serious injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, the official said.

Kharge’s rally began after the winds subsided, he added.