Strong winds prevail in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 27.5 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Strong surface winds prevailed in the national capital on Tuesday, with the daytime temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree above normal.

With clear skies, wind speeds ranged between 25 to 35 kmph during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at a high of 15.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 43 and 70 per cent during the day.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kmph are expected on Wednesday. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction at 12 to 14 kmph during the morning hours, gradually increasing to 22 to 24 kmph in the afternoon.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to settle around 26 and 13 degrees celsius, respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 148, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.