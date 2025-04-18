Strong winds, rain lash parts of Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Several parts of Punjab received rain on Friday evening, leading to a slight dip in the mercury, officials said.

However, for most of the day, hot weather conditions prevailed in the state as well as Chandigarh, which was also lashed by rain in the evening.

Sangrur, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Moga, Mohali, and Rupnagar were among other places in Punjab that received showers.

Chandigarh and many parts of Punjab also received rain early Thursday.

According to the Met Office here, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place, recording a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 39 degrees, Patiala 38.8 degrees, while Gurdaspur recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul recorded a high of 42.8 degrees, Rohtak 42 degree,s while Ambala recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN RHL