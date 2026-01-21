'Stronger NDA for prosperous Tamil Nadu': Shah after Dhinakaran-led AMMK rejoins alliance

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the return of the T T V Dhinakaran-led AMMK to the NDA has made the coalition stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and asserted that people of Tamil Nadu are ready to "bless" it in the upcoming polls to take the state to newer heights of development and prosperity.

Ahead of the keenly anticipated Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the AMMK returned to the NDA, months after walking out of the AIADMK-led bloc blaming "betrayal".

In apparent signs of thaw after years of bickering stemming from an internal feud in the AIADMK in the past, party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed Dhinakaran back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The AMMK founder reciprocated with a "heartfelt thanks," admitting that there was "sibling rivalry" with the AIADMK, the party he was once associated with.

Commenting on the development, Shah wrote on X, "Stronger NDA for a prosperous Tamil Nadu. I welcome Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, led by TTV Dhinakaran Ji, on becoming part of the NDA," he said.

"People of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the corrupt and dynastic rule of the DMK and ready to bless PM Narendra Modiji-led NDA to take Tamil Nadu to newer heights of development and prosperity," Shah, the BJP's key strategist, added.

Dhinkaran reciprocated with "sincere thanks" to Shah and assured that his party will work together with the NDA constituents with "full dedication" to defeat the "corrupt" DMK and remove it from power in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls to be held in the coming months.

"I sincerely thank the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji, for welcoming and congratulating the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam on joining the NDA," the AMMK general secretary said in a post on X.

"On behalf of the NDA, I assure that we will work together with full dedication to defeat the corrupt DMK and remove it from power," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS