Stronger the organisation, more powerful the party: UP BJP chief Chaudhary

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Newly-elected Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said the stronger the organisation, the more powerful the party will become.

On arrival in Maharajganj, his parliamentary constituency, Chaudhary was accorded a huge welcome by party workers.

Addressing the welcome meeting here, He said the party workers and organisation are paramount for him.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level," Chaudhary said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Developed India-2047', he said that for a bigger victory in the 2027 assembly elections than in 2017, every worker will have to work with full dedication.

A seven-time MP from Maharajganj constituency, Chaudhary is a Union Minister of State for Finance.