'Strongly suspect' involvement of mother, sister in ex-DGP's murder, says son

Bengaluru: The wife and daughter of slain former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash have been booked on murder charge, following a complaint from the deceased officer's son that he "strongly" suspected the role of the two women in his father's killing, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested Om Prakash's wife Pallavi and daughter Kriti in connection with the incident.

In his complaint, Om Prakash's son Kartikesh alleged that Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past one week.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister's house," he stated.

"Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will," Kartikesh alleged.

He said on Sunday around 5 pm, when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, his neighbour called him and informed that his father was found lying downstairs.

"I rushed home (located in HSR Layout) and found police officers and people present on the spot. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were there next to his body. He was then taken to St John's Hospital," he explained.

"My mother Pallavi and my sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father. I request to initiate legal action in this case," he said in his complaint to the police.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.