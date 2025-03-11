Structures in Ajmer’s Seven Wonders Park removed as per SC, NGT orders

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Structures installed in the Seven Wonders Park along the Ana Sagar Lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer were removed on Tuesday following directions from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Ajmer Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Gajendra Singh said the removal was carried out in compliance with the NGT order and the Supreme Court’s directives following subsequent appeals.

He added that a portion of the food court constructed along the lake was also demolished on Monday.

"The work is being carried out as per the intent of the court order," Singh said.

BJP leader Surendra Singh had filed a petition in the NGT against the Seven Wonders Park and the food court, following which the tribunal had ordered their removal in December 2022. Appeals were later also filed in the Supreme Court.

"NGT had observed that the construction was carried out by destroying the wetland and ignoring the master plan. It had also expressed concern that continuous development was harming the ecological balance of the lake," he said.

He added that action was finally taken nearly two years after the NGT’s order. PTI SDA OZ OZ