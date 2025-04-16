Stubble burning: 668 cases registered in Indore district; farmers demand alternative arrangements

Indore, April 16 (PTI) The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed fines of Rs 13.68 lakh on several farmers for allegedly burning stubble, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that 668 cases have been registered in the past four days in the district over the burning of crop residue. However, farmer organisations have objected to the action, demanding alternative arrangements.

According to the official, the administration has also issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to curb the incidents of stubble burning.

He said, “This order has been issued to prevent harm to the environment, common people and animals due to the burning of stubble.” The official said those defying the prohibitory order will be booked under Section 223 (disobeying orders given by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Under this provision, the guilty can be jailed for up to one year or fined up to Rs 5,000 or both.

Farmer organisations have objected to the heavy fines imposed on crop growers over stubble burning.

Ram Swaroop Mantri, convener of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh, said, “We believe that burning stubble in the fields is wrong, but suddenly imposing a hefty fine on farmers in such cases is also unfair.” He demanded that officials of the Agriculture Department visit villages and make alternative arrangements to destroy the remnants of plant stalks left in the soil. PTI HWP MAS NR