Stubble burning: 770 farmers booked in Indore district; Rs 16.7 lakh fines imposed

Indore, April 16 (PTI) The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed fines of Rs 16.7 lakh on 770 farmers for allegedly burning stubble, an official said on Wednesday.

Farmer organisations have objected to the action, demanding alternative arrangements.

“We are taking strict action under the rules and regulations against those who burn stubble in the fields,” Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

He said that the burning of stubble in the surrounding villages is affecting the air quality of Indore, which has the status of the cleanest city in the country.

Another administration official said that a total fine of Rs 16.71 lakh has been imposed on 770 farmers within the last four days for burning stubble in the district.

He said that the collector has also issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to prevent incidents of stubble burning.

The officer said, “This order has been issued to prevent damage to the environment, common people and animals due to the burning of stubble.” He said three FIRs have been registered under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against farm owners in the district for violating the prohibitory order. Under this provision, the guilty can be jailed for up to one year or fined up to Rs 5,000 or both.

Meanwhile, farmer organisations have objected to the heavy fines imposed on crop growers over stubble burning.

Ram Swaroop Mantri, convener of the United Kisan Morcha in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh, said, “We believe that burning stubble in the fields is wrong, but suddenly imposing a hefty fine on farmers in such cases is also unfair.” He demanded that agriculture department officials visit villages and make alternative arrangements to destroy the remnants of plant stalks left in the soil. PTI HWP MAS NR