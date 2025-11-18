Gorakhpur: Acting tough on rising incidents of stubble burning, the Maharajganj district administration has suspended a lekhpal and issued show-cause notices to four sub-divisional magistrates and 12 police station in-charges for failing to control the situation, officials said on Tuesday.

The action followed 31 fresh cases of stubble burning reported across the district on Monday.

District Magistrate Satendra Kumar Sharma said negligence in field monitoring and failure to prevent such incidents would not be tolerated.

Lekhpal (revenue official) Arun Kumar of the Chungi area has been suspended, while officials from the revenue, police, panchayat and agriculture departments have been asked to explain their lapses.

Notices have also been issued to SDMs and SHOs of Shyamdeurva, Ghughli, Sadar, Kolhui, Paniyara, Chowk, Nichlaul, Nautanwa, Brijmanganj and Baghauchghat, warning them to improve enforcement, he added.

With Monday's incidents, the district has recorded 285 stubble-burning cases this season, the highest in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

The officials added that fines totalling Rs 3.4 lakh have been imposed under the Environmental Pollution Control Act. The administration is also in the process of seizing combine harvesters found flouting norms.

The district magistrate urged farmers not to burn crop residue and to use government-provided machinery and schemes for residue management.

The authorities said stricter surveillance will continue to ensure farmer safety and environmental protection.