Stubble management to be done with decomposer wettable powder: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday said the state government will use decomposer wettable powder to manage crop residue and other agricultural waste.

This initiative will not only eliminate the need for burning crop residue but also help enhance soil fertility, Rana said.

"Today, in a high-powered purchase committee meeting, the purchase of 75,000 packets of Pusa decomposer wettable powder was approved," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

After the meeting, Rana said one packet per acre of land will be provided to farmers free of cost. The first phase will help manage crop residue in 75,000 acres of paddy fields across the state, he said.

The minister explained that decomposer wettable powder decomposes stubble, vegetable residues, and other agricultural waste within a few days, converting them into high-quality compost. It improves soil fertility and increases the organic carbon content in the soil, he said.

Rana further said the powder also acts as a plant protection agent that helps control fungal diseases and pests present in the soil. It reduces the need for chemical fertilisers, thereby lowering the cost of cultivation, he said.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce stubble-burning incidents and enhance soil fertility, thereby increasing farmers' income, the minister said.

He added that wider implementation will be decided after assessing the results next year.