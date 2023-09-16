Student ‘abducted’ from DU premises, ‘outsiders’ seen in campus, claims AISA

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The All India Students Association (AISA) on Saturday claimed that a Delhi University student has been abducted, and added that “outsiders” were seen within the DU campus.

No immediate reaction was available from the DU administration or the Delhi Police on the matter.

“Two dangerous incidents were witnessed today. Firstly, a person was seen holding a gun at KMC College and secondly, an AISA activist and DU student – Aman – were abducted from outside Daulat Ram College,” the students group said in a statement.

AISA said that despite the presence of an unknown person holding a gun inside the premises of the DU, no action was initiated by the college security.

“The person with a gun in his hand was not removed from the university premises, neither was any legal action initiated against him. Such incidents are taking place right under the nose of the Delhi Police and the DU administration,” AISA said in its statement.

An AISA activist and DU student was abducted in a black SUV car “with posters of ABVP plastered across its glasses” and was beaten inside the car, it said.

A complaint on the matter has been registered with the Maurice Nagar police, the students group said. PTI ABU SKY SKY