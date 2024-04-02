Student accidentally hangs self while faking suicide during video call to friend on April Fool's Day

Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) An April Fool's Day prank turned into a tragedy after an 18-year-old student lost his life while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to a friend at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at the victim's residence here on Monday and he was identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi, an official said.

April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people playing tricks on their friends, family and colleagues.

"Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

Advertisment

Raghuvanshi was the son of the driver of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), he said.

The site of the incident has been sealed and post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added.

Raghuvanshi's death is being investigated from all angles, the official said. PTI HWP ADU MVG NP