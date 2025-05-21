Student 'activist' Rejaz Sydeek under scrutiny for alleged links to Pakistan-based individuals

Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) Student activist Rejaz M. Sheeba Sydeek, arrested under anti-terror law in Nagpur, is facing intensified investigation after the ATS discovered that he had been in contact with six phone numbers registered in Pakistan, officials said.
Authorities are now probing whether these contacts have links to terrorist groups.
An official from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said the numbers were recovered from an analysis of Sydeek’s mobile phone, and efforts are underway to identify the individuals associated with them.
"If any of the contacts are confirmed to have terror affiliations, additional national agencies will take over the investigation," said the official involved in the case.
Twenty-six-year-old Sydeek, who hails from Kerala, was arrested by Lakadganj police on May 7 from a Nagpur hotel after his online behaviour, including provocative posts and an image of him holding a firearm, came under surveillance.
He was subsequently booked under sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the government), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riots), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators suspect Sydeek may have used the dark web to communicate with foreign individuals and are currently analysing his digital footprint. Intelligence agencies are also working to determine whether Sydeek was involved in activities harmful to national security, the official said.
Sydeek had travelled to Nagpur to meet a law student. The two stayed in a hotel from May 5 to 7 and visited a rifle shop, where Sydeek was photographed holding firearms—an image that reportedly raised red flags with security agencies and led to his arrest.
Following his police custody, Sydeek was remanded to Central Jail. On May 11, his residence in Kerala was searched, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents. The case has since been handed over to the Nagpur ATS.
While Sydeek claims to be an independent journalist and head of the Kerala chapter of Democratic Students Union, the official alleged he was an “active urban operative of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist)”.
According to police, Sydeek was allegedly involved in mobilising funds, attempting to launch a journal titled Nazariya, and working to form covert student groups to further Maoist ideology. PTI COR NSK