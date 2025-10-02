Student assaulted during 'Dandiya' event in Hyderabad, case booked

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old engineering student was assaulted during a 'Dandiya' programme organised at a hotel here allegedly by a group of participants, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on September 29.

The student, in a complaint to police, stated that he went to the event with two friends and while he was playing dandiya, two unidentified persons beat him, resulting in minor injuries.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and two persons were taken into custody, a police official at Panjagutta Police Station said.

Asked on the reasons for the assault, the official said the two persons suspected that the student "misbehaved" with some women participants at the event, but actually he had not done any such act.

When asked on reports that the student was assaulted by a group of people after asking for his name and for belonging to another community, the official denied it. PTI VVK VVK KH