Student association polls in universities, colleges won't be restored as of now: HP Minister

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Direct election to Students' Central Associations (SCA) of universities and colleges would not be restored as of now, said Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a discussion on a private member resolution moved by the BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar, he said serious considerations are needed on the issue as the atmosphere becomes violent during elections to student bodies.

However, the government will consider it in future, Thakur added.

Moving the resolution, Parmar said 80 per cent of leaders were products of student politics, and SCA elections prepare future leaders.

He argued that more than 65 per cent of the population of India was below 35 years of age and, as such, students should get the opportunity to be involved in political activities and elections, the BJP MLA said.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the involvement of students in politics was not wrong, but violence on campus was unacceptable.

Supporting direct elections, BJP's Vinod Kumar said established leaders like Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur were products of student politics.

Congress' Kewal Singh Pathania said the majority of members of the House have emerged from student politics but underlined the need for keeping college and university campuses free from violence.

His party colleague Harish Janarth opposed the resolution and said that not all student politics activists become leaders.