Student attacked, robbed at knifepoint in northeast Delhi; 4 juveniles held

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Four juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student after robbing him in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police said on Monday.

Information was received on the intervening night of December 15 and 16 regarding the admission of a boy with a stab injury at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, they said.

On reaching the hospital, the injured told police that around 10 pm, while returning from tuition, he was allegedly attacked by five people who robbed him of Rs 350 after threatening him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS and an investigation was taken up, he said.

During probe, a police team collected evidence and apprehended four minors aged between 14 and 16, the police said.

On questioning, the minors allegedly admitted to their involvement in the crime and a knife used in the commission of the offence was recovered from their possession, they added.

Subsequently, Sections 309(6) (robbery), 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS were also added to the case based on the circumstances, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.