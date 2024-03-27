Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old management student from a reputed college received burn injuries on hand after an unidentified person threw a chemical-like substance when he was asleep in his hostel room, said police on Tuesday.

The incident took place on late Sunday evening at the hostel facility of the education institute located in the Range Hill area and they have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of IPC on the basis of a complaint, an official said.

"As per the complaint, when the student was asleep, someone threw a chemical-like substance at him. The substance caused burn injuries on his hand," he said. PTI SPK RSY