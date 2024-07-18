Student body protests in Kolkata over Bangladesh violence against quota system

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of seven students during protests against the quota system in Bangladesh, around 100 activists of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) on Thursday demonstrated at Park Circus in central Kolkata.

The activists were holding placards against alleged action by security forces in the neighbouring country on student protestors during street demonstrations in the past few days, and shouting slogans of solidarity with the agitators across the border.

Around 100 activists, including women, assembled before Lady Brabourne College and tried to march towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission before being stopped by the police near the Park Circus seven-point crossing.

Four representatives were allowed to go to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to hand over a memorandum demanding an immediate halt of "any attack on peaceful demonstrators in Bangladesh and restoration of normalcy in the campus..

The Indian students' body urged for immediate dialogue between the Bangladesh government and the protesting students to resolve the issue and ensure there is no further loss of lives.

Fresh violence erupted in Bangladesh on Thursday after an overnight lull as thousands of students attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown.

The protestors overnight vowed to enforce a "complete shutdown" after days of demonstrations and violent clashes that left at least seven dead.

The clashes in Bangladesh erupted on Monday as activists of ruling Awami League's student front confronted the protestors who insisted that the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services. PTI SUS SBN SBN