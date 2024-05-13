Student commits suicide after failing in two subjects in CBSE Class-12 exams: Police

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after failing in two subjects in the CBSE Class-12 exams in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Arjun Saxena's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Police had to break open the door to the room, the officer said.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena had come to Delhi to prepare for the engineering entrance exam alongside the Class-12 exam.

He failed in two subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class-12 exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, and was depressed, the officer said, citing the statements of others staying at the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena's family members have been informed and the body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

They added that a probe is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step. PTI ALK RC