Student commits suicide in school hostel in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) A Class 12 student studying at a private school allegedly committed suicide inside the hostel in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.

Ravindra (18), a resident of Indokali village, was a science student and lived in the hostel of the school.

A suicide note was recovered from the student, the contents of which are being examined as part of the investigation, the police said.

The family alleged lapses on the part of the school management, claiming they were not informed immediately about the incident, which raised doubts over the note recovered from the spot.

They demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, agitated family members held a protest at the hospital and sought police action. They later submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prabhjot Singh Gill and demanded a thorough probe and financial assistance. PTI SDA NB NB