Student dies, 3 injured after run over by dumper truck near Shaheed Smarak in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Aug 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old student on his way to attend Independence Day function at his school died on the spot, while three of his friends were critically injured, after being run over by a dumper truck when their bike skidded off here on Friday morning, police said.

The accident happened barely a few metres away from Shaheed Smarak in Jodhpur, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was scheduled to pay tribute to martyrs before hoisting the national flag at the main venue.

Following the incident, the enraged family members of the victims and locals staged a sit-in protest at Panchbatti Chowk. The protest was called off after the administration and the family members reached an agreement in the evening, after several hours of discussions.

According to Airport Police Station SHO Ramkrishna Tada, Lokendra (12), a resident of Ratanada Nehru Colony, was riding a bike with three of his friends to attend the Independence Day function at his school.

Tada said all the four students were on the same bike, which skidded after it hit a road median in front of Hotel Radisson. The students fell down and was run over by a dumper truck loaded with stones coming behind them. Lokendra was crushed to death on the spot, while the other three were injured critically. The truck driver fled the spot immediately after the accident.

"We have seized the truck and detained the driver," said Tada.

Swinging into action, police swiftly removed the dead body from the spot and sent the injured students to the hospital.

As soon as the news of the accident spread, the angry family members and local residents staged a sit-in at Panchbatti Chowk, demanding strict action against the driver responsible.

The family members also demanded compensation, an impartial investigation, and a job for one member of the deceased's family.

The protesters also demanded that Chief Minister Sharma, who was in the city for the Independence Day celebration, comes to the spot and talk to them.

However, given the demonstration, the administrative officials rerouted the convoy of the chief minister, who was on way to board the flight back to Jaipur.

On receiving information about the protest, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, city MLA Atul Bhansali, and BJP district president Rajendra Paliwal reached the spot and spoke to the family members. They assured the family that their demands would be considered.

After hours of discussions, the administration agreed to most of the demands of the family. Officials announced an immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, along with a promise to provide a contractual job to one dependent of the family and to extend maximum assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Following the assurances, the family members ended their sit-in. PTI COR RUK RUK