Student dies by suicide at govt hostel in Andhra

Dhone (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 8 (PTI) A 16-year-old student was found dead by suicide in his room at a government BC hostel in Dhone town of Nandyal district, police said on Monday.

The boy, an intermediate student at the local government junior college, had recently returned from home and was believed to be normal, but had grown withdrawn and isolated himself over the past fortnight, they said.

“He was found hanging in his hostel room,” a police official told PTI.

According to police, the student was good at academics, had no conflicts with classmates, and there was “no angle of ragging or bullying.” The boy had earlier complained to his family about poor hostel food and was reluctant to return, but went back after counselling, he added.

Police said they questioned his classmates and the principal, who described him as "an introvert and never troublesome." A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). PTI MS SSK