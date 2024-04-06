Student dies, eight others injured as truck hits school jeep in Dhamtari district

Dhamtari, Apr 6 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was killed and eight other students were injured when a school jeep was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Sambalpur under Arjuni police station limits on Raipur-Dhamtari highway.

The victims were students of a private school in Bathena area here, returning home after their exam ended at 12 noon, said a police official.

The deceased boy was a resident of Telinsatti village.

The other eight children in the jeep suffered minor injuries while its driver escaped unhurt, the official said.

Some locals rushed the children to the district hospital.

The truck driver was detained by police and further probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR TKP KRK