Student dies of electrocution while decorating school for Navratri

Mehsana (Gujarat), Oct 9 (PTI) A Class 9 student died while two other students were injured after receiving electric shock while setting up lights for the Navratri event at a private school in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at St Joseph's School in Vijapur city.

Arya Rajsinh (15) died on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire, said inspector V R Chavda of Vijapur police station.

Two other students who were involved in the activity sustained injuries and were hospitalized, the official added.

Five persons including the school principal were detained and a First Information Report for alleged negligence was being registered, said inspector Chavda. PTI COR KA KRK