Student dies, two missing as basement of coaching centre flooded in central Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A student was found dead and two others were missing after the basement of a building housing a civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from the Rao IAS Study Centre at about 7 pm.

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water," an official said.

The body of a female student was retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the officials said.

However, two students are still missing.

The rescue operation is underway, they said. PTI ALK RT RT