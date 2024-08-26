Student dies under mysterious circumstances in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 26 (PTI) A student of a local coaching institute died here under mysterious circumstances after falling from the third floor of the building where he lived, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, they said. The student hailed from the Hatwar area of the Bilaspur district and was preparing for NEET from a coaching institute in Hamirpur.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of suicide, accident or there was some foul play, police said.

Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said the police have taken the body in its custody, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, student's parents have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the death of their son.