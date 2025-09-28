Student displaced by violence found hanging in relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam

Jiribam/Imphal, Sep 28 (PTI) A 13-year-old student, who was staying at a relief camp in violence-hit Manipur's Jiribam district, was found hanging from the ceiling of a bicycle-parking shed on Sunday, police said.

The body of Yurembam Angamba Singh was recovered from the cycle-parking shed in the Jiribam Higher Secondary School, which houses the relief camp for internally displaced people, a senior officer said.

Singh hailed from Lamtai Khunou area in the Borobekra sub-division of the district.

"Prima facie, it appeared that the boy died by suicide on Sunday afternoon. He was initially taken to Jiribam District Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body of the minor was sent to Silchar Medical College in Assam's Cachar district for post-mortem examination," a police officer said.

A case has been registered at the Jiribam Police Station, and an investigation is underway, he said.

The minor, along with his family, had been residing at the relief camp since ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the district, the officer said.

In August, a 46-year-old internally displaced person, who was taking shelter at a relief camp at Shajiwa in Imphal East district, died by suicide.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC