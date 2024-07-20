Student drowns, another goes missing while taking a dip in river near Gudalur

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jul 20 (PTI) A student drowned and another went missing when they took a dip in the Vellari river on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday.

The two were among a group of four school students of Pithirkadu Bandhakappu who went for fishing at Vellari river in the inter-state border. While one of them was swept away and another student has gone missing, police said.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the mortal remains of the 18-year-old student and a hunt has been launched to trace another teenager.

Pandalur and Gudalur have been receiving heavy rains and the local authorities have warned the public not to bathe in rivers and other water bodies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who expressed grief over the student's death announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the affected family.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.