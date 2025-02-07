Student ends life by jumping off fifth floor of school into creek in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A Class IX student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a school in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods area on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in an English medium school at 7am when classes were about to begin, the NRI police station official said.

"The student jumped into a nearby creek. The act was captured on CCTV. The body has been sent for post mortem. The cause of this extreme act is not known. The child's parents are in shock and have not given any statement so far. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal said a probe covering all angles related to the incident was underway. PTI COR BNM