Student ends life in Palghar; parents allege harassment from teachers, peers

Palghar, Dec 19 (PTI) A Class X student of an English medium school allegedly committed suicide in Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

He hanged himself in his house on Wednesday, the Boisar police station official said.

His parents alleged he took the extreme step due to harassment from teachers and peers, which had left him depressed.

Speaking to reporters, the boy's kin claimed he had sent a message to his mother citing such harassment before ending his life.

An accidental death case has been registered and all angles are being probed, the police official added. PTI COR BNM