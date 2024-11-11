Student ends life on campus in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district, Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.

The girl, a student of Pre-University Course-II, was found hanging in her hostel room at the institute's campus in Basar town by her roommates, a police official said.

The girl is suspected to have taken her own life due to "family issues," according to a preliminary investigation.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student and addressed to her parents and brother, was found.

She was a native of Nizamabad district. Further investigation is ongoing, police said. PTI VVK VVK SSK KH