Student falls unconsicous outside Mumbai college, dies

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old student died after she fell unconscious outside her college in the western suburbs here on Friday, police said.

Harshita Pal, a second-year BSc IT student, collapsed outside Nirmala College in Kandivali East in the morning, an official from the Samta Nagar police station said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

Pal suffered from blood pressure-related issues and had been feeling unwell for the last few days, the official said, adding that her body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. PTI ZA ARU