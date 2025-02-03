Student found dead in college hostel room in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aneeta Binoy, a native of Parampuzha in Kottayam district.

She was a final-year degree student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

According to the police, Aneeta was found hanging from the window panes at around 7 am.

A note addressed to her parents was recovered from her room.

Preliminary investigations suggest that it is a case of suspected suicide.

Kuruppampady police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.