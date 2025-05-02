Student found dead in hostel room at BITS Pilani Goa campus; cops suspect suicide

Panaji, May 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old student of BITS Pilani's Goa campus was found hanging in his hostel room, in what the police suspect is a case of suicide.

Krishna Kasera, a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room at 10.15 am on Thursday, an official from Verna police said on Friday.

This is the third case of student suicide at the institution's Goa campus in five months.

"The 20-year-old student was pursuing a dual-degree programme, and exams were currently underway at the college," a senior police officer said.

He said the police registered a case of unnatural death, and a probe was underway.

On March 4, a 20-year-old student was similarly found hanging inside his hostel room, and another case of suicide was reported on December 10, 2024.

The management of BITS Pillani could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Reacting to the incident, Goa AAP MLA Cruz Silva demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

"The tragic passing of a second student within two months at BITS Pilani's Goa campus has raised deep concerns among students, parents, and the wider academic community," he said in a media statement.

The MLA said that in light of these distressing incidents, the authorities at BITS Pilani must conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

"Understanding the root cause is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of all students on campus. Furthermore, we strongly advocate for enhanced mental health support and counselling services for students," he said. PTI RPS ARU