Student found dead in hostel room on BITS Pilani campus in south Goa

Panaji, Sep 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BITS Pilani campus in south Goa on Thursday, a police official said.

It is the fifth such incident on the campus since December 2024, he added.

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.

The management of BITS Pilani, a private deemed university, is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

It is the fifth such incident since December 2024. Students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms. PTI RPS BNM