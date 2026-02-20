Student from Tripura critical after 'assault' by live-in partner in Gurugram; accused held

Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner here and admitted to AIIMS-Delhi, in a critical condition, police said on Friday.

Following the registration of an FIR at the Badshahpur police station, the accused -- 19-year-old Shivam from Delhi -- was arrested.

He was produced before a city court, which remanded him to one day of police custody for questioning.

Police said he had completed his B.Sc and had recently moved to Gurugram to stay with his sister while searching for a job. The victim, hailing from north Tripura, was a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University in Gurugram, they added.

According to police, the couple met in September 2025 and had been living together in a PG accommodation in Sector 69 for the last few months. Discussions were underway between the families regarding their marriage.

On Thursday night, the couple had an altercation after which the accused assaulted the woman, severely injuring her. Police reached the flat after receiving a call from the woman's mother and rescued her.

"The accused allegedly attacked the victim in a fit of rage. Preliminary investigation suggests that he had started suspecting her of cheating. We have collected evidence from the spot and are examining CCTV footage," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hitesh Yadav. PTI COR RHL