Student, grandfather on their way back from exam hit by truck in UP's Barabanki, killed

Barabanki (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old student and his grandfather were killed on Sunday after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Chinhat-Deva Road of Barabanki district, police said.

One of the deceased, identified as Ayush Yadav (20), a resident of Lucknow's Gomtinagar area, had appeared for his third-year undergraduate examination at the Sai PG College between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm, police said.

After the exam, Ayush was returning home with his grandfather Ramswaroop (59) on a motorcycle. As they reached near the Barethi crossing, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their bike, throwing both of them onto the road and leaving them critically injured.

The injured were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Circle Officer (City) Sangam Kumar, who visited the spot, said the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after the accident.

Police seized the truck and initiated further legal action, he added.