Student group holds press conference against DU's one-month protest prohibition

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Student group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) on Thursday joined other organisations at a press conference in the North campus opposing the Delhi University order banning protests, demonstrations and public meetings on campus for a month, a statement said.

The notice, issued by the DU's Proctor's Office on Tuesday, cites concerns such as traffic congestion and potential threats to public peace and human life, claiming past protests led to law-and-order issues.

According to the statement, amid heavy police presence, the press conference was interrupted mid-way, after which students marched from the Arts Faculty back gate.

The KYS alleged "The move curbs the fundamental right to peaceful dissent and accused the administration of selectively acting against certain groups." It also flagged a separate Delhi Police order prohibiting the assembly of five or more students on campus.

Calling the notice "undemocratic and arbitrary", the student body demanded its immediate revocation and an apology to students, urging wider mobilisation against the directive.