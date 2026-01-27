Student group protests outside UGC office in Delhi, demands complete rollback of equity rules

New Delhi, Jan 27(PTI) A group of students from colleges across Delhi held a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters here on Tuesday, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

Amid heavy barricading and rain, at least 100 students participated in the protest.

The group submitted a list of demands to the UGC, including a complete rollback of the regulations.

"UGC officials received our submission. They agreed to discuss a few points from our list of demands," Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, told PTI.

"The UGC officials said they will consider our demand to appoint one member from the general community in the Equity Squad. Secondly, the commission assured us that it will come up with a solution within 15 days, that is, before February 12. And lastly, they said the identity of the accuser will not be kept private in order to discourage false complaints," Tripathi said, adding that the protesting group was assured that their voices will be heard.

Those behind the protest appealed for unity of the student community, urging them to say "No to UGC discrimination." The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 -- the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 -- have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

Under the new regulations, introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the UGC has asked institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

The students said the new rules will create complete chaos in colleges as the burden of proof will now be entirely shifted on to the accused and there were no safeguards for wrongly accused students.

"The new regulations are draconian in nature. The definition of victim is already predetermined. The victim can be anyone in the campus," Tripathi said.

"With the proposed Equity Squads, it will be akin to living under constant surveillance inside the campus," he said, adding that students of various Delhi colleges joined the protest.

Harsh Pandey, a BA Political Science student from Sri Venkatsewara College, said the new regulations were brought in without due consideration.

"We demand complete rollback of these regulations as they will lead to reverse-discrimination. They will be used to criminalise innocent students in the campus," Pandey said.

Meanwhile, Left-backed student group All India Students' Association released a statement backing the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026. It said that inclusion of OBCs (other backward castes) within the ambit of equity protection was a welcome step.

"However, representation of SC, ST, OBC and women in the Equity Committee, both among faculties and students, remains low, vague and inadequately defined. Further, the regulations define discrimination in broad and abstract terms without enumerating concrete acts or instances of discrimination," the statement read, casting apprehension on some of the provisions.

The UGC regulations have kick-started discussions across the country, drawing reactions from students, teachers and social organisations in several states.

While the government said the changes aim to bring greater fairness and accountability to higher education institutes, many stakeholders fear they may deepen social divisions and pose fresh challenges on university campuses. PTI VBH VBH RUK RUK