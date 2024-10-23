Student groups clash in Jamia Millia Islamia during Diwali celebrations, cops deployed

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University here, following which police personnel were deployed outside the campus as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer said no complaint has been received in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

According to police, the scuffle broke out after a group of students disrupted Diwali celebrations by another. The situation was brought under control and the students dispersed following the intervention of university security personnel.

Purported videos of students chanting "communal" slogans inside the campus are doing the rounds on social media.

After receiving information about tensions inside the university, police personnel were deployed outside its gate and around the campus as a precautionary measure, the officer said.

Another senior officer said local police have been asked to increase vigil around the campus.