Student groups clash over ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ at EFLU campus; case registered

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here over a 'Palestine Solidarity' march held in the campus, following which a case was registered against both the groups, police said on Wednesday.

The EFLU Students' Union organised the march on Tuesday evening, for which the varsity administration had denied permission, they said.

Around 100 students from the group took out a rally raising slogans in favour of Palestine by displaying its flags and put up 'EFLU for Palestine' posters on the walls of the canteen.

The situation escalated when a rival group of students from ABVP tried to remove the posters. Counter-arguments between them led to a scuffle, police said.

According to police, a Teacher Trainer from outside the University, joined the pro-Palestine group and started raising slogans in support of Palestine, displayed its flag, further escalating the situation.

Subsequently, a group of students tried to attack him.

Police immediately intervened and tried to control the crowd. But, some students allegedly obstructed and pushed the officers. However, police managed to bring the situation under control with the help of additional force.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against both groups under BNS sections 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 221 (Obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of their official functions), and further investigation is on, police said.

According to EFL University administration, it had denied permission for the march and cautioned the students that such events were "against national interests".

The University officials tried to prevent the rally through dialogue, objecting to the banners which read 'EFLU for Palestine' and the display of Palestinian flags.

The EFLU administration said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident, with relevant proceedings to be followed as per the Ordinances and Regulations of the university, the release added.

The EFLU Students' Union claimed the ruckus was initiated by the ABVP by tearing the posters of support towards Palestine, right after the peaceful solidarity gathering was dispersed.

It further alleged that the police were allowed inside the campus, and they manhandled students who were defending themselves.

On its part, the ABVP’s EFLU "strongly condemned" the "shameful" act of displaying a foreign flag on a campus and demanded strict disciplinary action against all the students and organisations involved in it. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH