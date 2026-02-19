Student groups oppose DU's one-month protest prohibition order

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Several students' organisations on Thursday opposed the Delhi University order banning protests, demonstrations and public meetings on campus for a month.

During a press conference, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan said, "The move curbs the fundamental right to peaceful dissent and accused the administration of selectively acting against certain groups." The notice, issued by the DU's Proctor's Office on Tuesday, cites concerns such as traffic congestion and potential threats to public peace and human life, claiming past protests led to law-and-order issues.

According to the statement, the press conference was interrupted mid-way, after which students marched from the Arts Faculty back gate.

It also flagged a separate Delhi Police order prohibiting the assembly of five or more students on campus.

Calling the notice "undemocratic and arbitrary", the student body demanded its immediate revocation and an apology to students, urging wider mobilisation against the directive.