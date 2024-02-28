Student groups stage demonstration against Centre's policies on education, jobs

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Scores of students staged a demonstration at the HKS Surjeet Bhawan against the several central government policies related to education and employment here on Wednesday.

The rally was called by the left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) under the banner of 'Young India' to press their issues to be included in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This follows the referendums held earlier this month in educational institutions across the country to collect votes on students related concerns.

The students' union had also released a charter outlining the "failed policies" under the current government such as the National Education Policy and Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and demanded their withdrawal.

"Today 'Young India' is standing up for its rights and its public institutions and we must continue this united effort to oust the fascists from power," former Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) president Nandita Narain said.

The rally was also attended by the Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, and RDJ national spokesperson Naval Kishore.

"If this regime continues its reign in 2024, we might not even be able to hold meetings like this. We must unite and resist this onslaught on democracy," Rai said.

"This policy of utter silence on key issues and hate mongering in society must be halted," Bhushan said.

Various student organisations including SFI, MSF, AISF, PSU, RYA, AIYL among others participated in the rally. PTI SJJ SKY SKY