Student held for post on Indo-Pak conflict appears for semester exam after getting bail from HC

Pune, May 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old collegian who spent more than a fortnight in jail over a social media post on the recent India-Pakistan conflict appeared for an exam on Thursday after her college made special arrangements for the same.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to her and sharply criticised the Maharashtra government for its "absolutely shocking" and "radical" response to her actions.

The HC ordered her immediate release, allowing her to appear for her ongoing college examinations. It also slammed Sinhgad Academy of Engineering for rusticating her hurriedly without giving her a chance to put forward an explanation.

Her kin, who accompanied her to the college, said she appeared for the exam till 12.30 pm.

"Special arrangement was done by the college authorities. A separate room was allocated to her where she appeared for the exam. She finished her paper at 12.30 pm and after that we returned home," her uncle told PTI.

"As per the honourable High Court's order, her exam has been arranged in a separate classroom," Sinhgad Academy of Engineering Principal Kishor Patil said in response to a text message from PTI.

Asked about the papers she has missed, her uncle said the family will see what decision Savitribai Phule Pune University takes in this regard.

On Wednesday, college authorities had said separate arrangements would be in place for her to appear for the semester paper.

Sources in the college administration had said a separate supervisor would be assigned for her exam, and two security guards, one male and one female, will accompany her on the campus for her safety.

On May 7, the girl reposted a post on Instagram from an account called 'Reformistan', which criticised the Indian government for `provoking a war' against Pakistan.

Within two hours, she realised her mistake and deleted the post after receiving a barrage of threats.

In its May 9 rustication letter, the college stated that since the girl had brought disrepute to the institution, it was justified to preserve the institution's ethos.

It further said the petitioner had anti-national sentiments and posed a risk to the campus community and society.

The girl had to be escorted out of college due to protests against her, and she was arrested the same day by the Kondhwa police after an FIR was registered against her.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan stated it was "absolutely shocking" that the student had been treated like a "hardcore criminal" and questioned whether the police were "bent upon ruining the girl's life." PTI SPK BNM