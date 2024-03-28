Student injured after three classmates stab him for not showing answers during Class 10 exam

Thane: Three students allegedly stabbed their classmate after he refused to show his answer-sheet to them during a written examination of Class 10 in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured student was admitted to a local hospital, they said.

"During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him. They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said.

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused.